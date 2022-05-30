JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 963,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,459 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.30% of CAE worth $24,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of CAE by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CAE by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of CAE by 23.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of CAE by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE opened at $24.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. CAE Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.96 and a 1-year high of $34.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 89.11, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.24.

CAE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CAE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

CAE Profile (Get Rating)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.