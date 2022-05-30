JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 963,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,459 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.30% of CAE worth $24,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of CAE by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CAE by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of CAE by 23.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of CAE by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.
CAE opened at $24.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. CAE Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.96 and a 1-year high of $34.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 89.11, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.24.
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.
