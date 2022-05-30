JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) by 21,767.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,903,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,890,071 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.98% of Centerra Gold worth $22,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Centerra Gold by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 37.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CGAU opened at $8.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.60. Centerra Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57.

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 47.44% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $251.10 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.19%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.56.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

