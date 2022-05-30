JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,304,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 418,250 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.27% of Ellington Financial worth $22,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 207,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 39,381 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 100,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 363,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 38,445 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EFC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Ellington Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ellington Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.40.

EFC opened at $15.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.89. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 39.86 and a quick ratio of 39.86.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $37.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.16 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 63.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.65%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.50%.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

