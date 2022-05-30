JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $22.15 Million Stock Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 589,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,667 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.61% of Federated Hermes worth $22,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,003,000 after purchasing an additional 63,632 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 644,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter worth $1,738,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,769,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,511,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 158,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $279,104.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $1,025,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,994 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,767 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHI stock opened at $34.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $39.82. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.79.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $324.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.07 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 19.60%. Federated Hermes’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Federated Hermes from $28.50 to $25.50 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Federated Hermes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.