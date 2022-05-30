JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $22.51 Million Stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.92% of Minerals Technologies worth $22,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,550,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 227.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after purchasing an additional 104,909 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 247,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,300,000 after purchasing an additional 63,219 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,017,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,462,000 after buying an additional 63,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,392,000. 94.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. CL King reduced their price target on Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

NYSE:MTX opened at $67.41 on Monday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.31 and a 12-month high of $88.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.32.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $519.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.83 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.99%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.