JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $22.59 Million Stock Position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) by 400.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415,425 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.26% of Ternium worth $22,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Ternium by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Ternium by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ternium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Ternium in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ternium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 12.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Ternium in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ternium from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ternium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

NYSE TX opened at $44.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. Ternium S.A. has a one year low of $32.46 and a one year high of $56.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Ternium’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is 8.84%.

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

