JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $22.83 Million Stock Holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554,621 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.18% of Qiagen worth $22,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QGEN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,243,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Qiagen by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 345,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,247,000 after buying an additional 196,169 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Qiagen by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 896,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,851,000 after buying an additional 397,536 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Qiagen by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 620,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,564,000 after buying an additional 299,344 shares during the period. Finally, Abeille Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in Qiagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,939,000. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE QGEN opened at $47.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $41.32 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.84 and its 200-day moving average is $49.62.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Qiagen had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $628.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qiagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.92.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

