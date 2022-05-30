JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $23.10 Million Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.14% of Textron worth $23,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Textron by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TXT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

NYSE TXT opened at $66.04 on Monday. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.36 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Textron had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.33%.

In related news, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 29,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $2,160,887.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $196,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

