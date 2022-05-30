JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $23.35 Million Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 859.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,210 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $23,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of National Grid by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of National Grid by 330.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 108,648 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of National Grid by 231.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of National Grid by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of National Grid by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $74.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $59.53 and a 1-year high of $80.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.15.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $1.1573 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

NGG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Investec cut shares of National Grid to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of National Grid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $873.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

