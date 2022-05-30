JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $23.51 Million Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,961,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 204,436 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.56% of Ladder Capital worth $23,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 63.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 96,414 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 25.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 100.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,925,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,706 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 5.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on LADR. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

In other Ladder Capital news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 3,139 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $37,605.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 20,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $232,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,396.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,377,805. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LADR opened at $11.59 on Monday. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The company has a current ratio of 104.42, a quick ratio of 104.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.76.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 18.52%. Equities analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.34%.

Ladder Capital Profile (Get Rating)

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.