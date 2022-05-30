JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $24.22 Million Position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 690,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,967 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.69% of ScanSource worth $24,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of ScanSource by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ScanSource by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ScanSource by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ScanSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ScanSource by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ScanSource news, Director Charles R. Whitchurch sold 2,000 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $73,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SCSC opened at $38.85 on Monday. ScanSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.89 and a fifty-two week high of $41.01. The stock has a market cap of $980.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.82.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

