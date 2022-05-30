JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $24.28 Million Stock Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 996,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,694 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.61% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $24,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.2% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 40.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

NASDAQ HOMB opened at $22.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $27.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.38.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NASDAQ:HOMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $161.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is 36.87%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (Get Rating)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.