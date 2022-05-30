JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $24.29 Million Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 42,008 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Cincinnati Financial worth $24,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 340.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.67 per share, with a total value of $49,474.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,249,989.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CINF opened at $128.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.64 and a 200-day moving average of $123.56. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $108.88 and a 52-week high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CINF. StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.75.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

