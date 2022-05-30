JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $24.36 Million Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 867,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,816 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.16% of Liberty Global worth $24,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its position in Liberty Global by 2.9% in the third quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 8,613,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,740,000 after purchasing an additional 240,408 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in Liberty Global by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,455,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,339,000 after buying an additional 74,232 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Liberty Global by 1.9% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,078,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,161,000 after buying an additional 77,923 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Global by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,512,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,278,000 after buying an additional 95,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Liberty Global by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,379,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,850,000 after buying an additional 160,110 shares during the last quarter. 54.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $726,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,984 shares in the company, valued at $4,262,332.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $484,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,776,372.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

LBTYK opened at $26.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.16. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $30.49.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LBTYK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

