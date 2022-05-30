JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $24.41 Million Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.28% of First American Financial worth $24,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

In other First American Financial news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 39,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $2,337,069.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 166,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,922,978.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First American Financial stock opened at $60.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $57.30 and a 1-year high of $81.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.04). First American Financial had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

FAF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.73.

First American Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

