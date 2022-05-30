JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,563,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,260 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.48% of Zymergen worth $23,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZY. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Zymergen during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,810,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Zymergen by 1,265.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Zymergen during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in Zymergen during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ ZY opened at $1.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.55. Zymergen Inc. has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $46.05.
In other news, CTO Aaron Kimball sold 32,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $93,673.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 712,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
ZY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zymergen from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zymergen from $13.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zymergen in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.89.
Zymergen Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zymergen Inc design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems.
