JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 478,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,959 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $24,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average is $50.61. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

