JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New $23.37 Million Investment in TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,220,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,372,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.85% of TDCX as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in TDCX during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Quaero Capital S.A. purchased a new position in TDCX during the 4th quarter worth $1,350,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in TDCX during the 4th quarter worth $1,915,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TDCX during the 4th quarter worth $2,511,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in TDCX during the 4th quarter worth $2,865,000.

TDCX stock opened at $11.18 on Monday. TDCX Inc. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 6.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.96.

TDCX ( NYSE:TDCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05).

Separately, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of TDCX from $17.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

