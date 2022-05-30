JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 108,411 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 115.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,411 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.20% of MYR Group worth $22,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in MYR Group during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in MYR Group during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in MYR Group during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MYR Group during the third quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYRG opened at $92.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. MYR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.77 and a fifty-two week high of $121.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.14 and its 200 day moving average is $96.89.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $636.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MYRG. StockNews.com cut shares of MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $126.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

