JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 123,261 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,293,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,261 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.56% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $24,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $162,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.23.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $28.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.12. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $377.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.63 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 41.80%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

