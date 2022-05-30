JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 144,780 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 482,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,780 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.41% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $24,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8,470.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 444,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,241,000 after acquiring an additional 439,713 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 296,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,789,000 after acquiring an additional 49,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000.

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $48.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.44. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $48.53 and a 52-week high of $51.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th.

