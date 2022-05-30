JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 1,918 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.08% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $23,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of DIA stock opened at $332.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $336.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.61. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $306.28 and a 52 week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.