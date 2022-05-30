JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 36,885 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,229,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.01% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $24,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

ROIC opened at $18.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average of $18.63. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $75.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Retail Opportunity Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.64%.

ROIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

