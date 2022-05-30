JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 573 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.10% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $23,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 439,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $327,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $276,778,000 after buying an additional 27,012 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,218,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 39.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 227,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $169,948,000 after buying an additional 64,804 shares during the period. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 226,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $171,366,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the period. 63.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIO opened at $547.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $537.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $619.07. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $468.86 and a fifty-two week high of $832.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.10.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $700.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIO. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $526.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $726.50.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

