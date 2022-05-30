JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.32% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $22,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $60.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.79. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.19 and a fifty-two week high of $91.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 60.56 and a beta of 1.12.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DSGX shares. Barclays dropped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $78.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James set a $83.00 price target on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. CIBC upgraded The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.89.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

