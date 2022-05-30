JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,814 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.12% of Apollo Global Management worth $22,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APO. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 526,385 shares in the company, valued at $28,740,621. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on APO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.83.

NYSE:APO opened at $60.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.18 and a 1-year high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.51. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

