JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 826,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,191 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.68% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $23,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPRT. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 218.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,374.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPRT. Raymond James cut their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.39.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $22.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average of $25.83. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $32.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.18%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

