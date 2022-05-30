JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,808 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.30% of Medpace worth $23,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MEDP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Medpace by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,496,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,455,000 after acquiring an additional 46,770 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Medpace by 602.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,143,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,433,000 after acquiring an additional 980,774 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Medpace by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,156,000 after acquiring an additional 13,524 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medpace by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Medpace by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 495,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,829,000 after acquiring an additional 15,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MEDP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.48.

Shares of MEDP opened at $147.37 on Monday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.94 and a 12-month high of $231.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.53.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.43. Medpace had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $330.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

