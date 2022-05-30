JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,396 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,167,769 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.25% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $24,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,064,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,854,000 after acquiring an additional 657,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,790,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,939,000 after acquiring an additional 282,147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,132,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,745 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,450,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,824,000 after buying an additional 238,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,323,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,462,000 after buying an additional 108,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

MMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.30.

NYSE:MMP opened at $50.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.96. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $43.58 and a 1-year high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.74 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 51.92%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 97.42%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

