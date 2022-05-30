JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,462 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.82% of Avista worth $24,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avista during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $44.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.63. Avista Co. has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $448.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.01 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 7.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Avista’s payout ratio is 83.81%.

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 7,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $335,588.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 130,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $80,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,727 shares of company stock worth $522,415 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

