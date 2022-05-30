JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,436,345 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) by 85.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,436,345 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.60% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF worth $23,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XOP opened at $157.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.25 and its 200 day moving average is $117.70. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12 month low of $71.48 and a 12 month high of $157.35.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

