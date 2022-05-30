JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 300,671 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300,671 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.19% of Pentair worth $22,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 14,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 486,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,541,000 after purchasing an additional 13,853 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 988,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,157,000 after purchasing an additional 93,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PNR opened at $50.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $47.42 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.36 and its 200-day moving average is $61.36.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $999.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNR. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pentair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.59.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

