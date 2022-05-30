JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 37,517 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 464,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,517 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.84% of Central Garden & Pet worth $22,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CENTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth $56,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 23.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 13.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,345 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $43.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $38.56 and a 12-month high of $53.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CENTA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $305,244.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,742,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

