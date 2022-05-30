JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 38,165 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,165 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $23,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 9.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS stock opened at $91.46 on Monday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $204.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.52.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a report on Friday, May 6th. upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

