JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 39,942 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,942 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.42% of Sonoco Products worth $23,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 449.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 182,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after acquiring an additional 149,674 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 693,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,152,000 after purchasing an additional 67,049 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 594.6% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 135,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 115,680 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $59.14 on Monday. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $54.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.18.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -502.55%.

In other Sonoco Products news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $104,779.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,691.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

