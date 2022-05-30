JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 5,783 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,373 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,783 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.33% of Workiva worth $22,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workiva by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workiva by 182.4% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Workiva by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter worth about $93,153,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the third quarter worth about $28,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Workiva in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total transaction of $143,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $716,382.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $73.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.04 and a 52 week high of $173.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -77.71 and a beta of 1.52.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 67.49% and a negative net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

