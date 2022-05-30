JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 667,241 Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 263,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 667,241 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 6.13% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $23,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the third quarter worth $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 4,866.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter worth $84,000.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF stock opened at $67.51 on Monday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $104.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.22 and its 200 day moving average is $80.71.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.