JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 9,033 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,033 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.24% of SkyWest worth $24,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SkyWest by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in SkyWest by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in SkyWest by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SkyWest by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

SKYW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on SkyWest from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SkyWest in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on SkyWest from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

SkyWest stock opened at $26.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day moving average of $33.53. SkyWest, Inc. has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.74.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.32. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $735.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jerry C. Atkin bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,393,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

