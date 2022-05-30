JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 93,489 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 733,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,489 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.18% of Trustmark worth $23,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Trustmark by 3,045.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Trustmark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trustmark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Trustmark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRMK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Trustmark from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of TRMK opened at $29.30 on Monday. Trustmark Co. has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $35.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day moving average is $31.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Trustmark had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $156.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.23%.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

