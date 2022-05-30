JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.24% of Jabil worth $23,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jabil by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

JBL opened at $61.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.38. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.43 and a 1 year high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.90%.

In other Jabil news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $746,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,055,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,857,635.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.29.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

