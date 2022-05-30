JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 664.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,896 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,913,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,188 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,685,000 after purchasing an additional 106,240 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,797,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,025,000 after purchasing an additional 206,880 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,460,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,786,000 after purchasing an additional 137,566 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,448,000 after purchasing an additional 64,552 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPST stock opened at $50.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day moving average of $50.36.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.