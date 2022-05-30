Jumia Technologies (JMIA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA):

5/27/2022 – Jumia Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

5/25/2022 – Jumia Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

5/20/2022 – Jumia Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

5/18/2022 – Jumia Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $9.00.

4/27/2022 – Jumia Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

4/19/2022 – Jumia Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

4/13/2022 – Jumia Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

4/7/2022 – Jumia Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

4/1/2022 – Jumia Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

Shares of JMIA opened at $7.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.55. Jumia Technologies AG has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $33.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Jumia Technologies AG alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Jumia Technologies by 73.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Jumia Technologies by 432.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Jumia Technologies by 1,979.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Jumia Technologies by 15,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. 37.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.