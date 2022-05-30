KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 99.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,235,684 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 816,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,756,000 after acquiring an additional 403,849 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 53,564 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth $754,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth $828,000.

In related news, Chairman James P. Hallett bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,315,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 626,142 shares in the company, valued at $8,233,767.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Mark Howell bought 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $198,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 166,258 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,450. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. CJS Securities raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of KAR opened at $16.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.81. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $22.10.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.77 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

