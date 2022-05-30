KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,518 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,390 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KBH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 35.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBH opened at $34.81 on Monday. KB Home has a 1-year low of $30.13 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.54.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.05). KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

KBH has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.77.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

