KeyCorp Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dycom Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.23. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.14.

Shares of DY opened at $94.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 1.53. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $62.88 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

