Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.16 per share for the quarter.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.22 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$257.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$254.10 million.

LB stock opened at C$38.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$36.54 and a 1-year high of C$45.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.94%.

LB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CSFB set a C$39.00 price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a C$39.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$45.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

