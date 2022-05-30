LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,250 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LivaNova in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 15.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in LivaNova in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $67.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.34. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $58.18 and a 12-month high of $93.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $240.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.57 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. LivaNova’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $83,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,634.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,784 shares of company stock valued at $390,316. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

