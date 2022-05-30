Loop Capital Trims Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Target Price to $2,825.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective reduced by Loop Capital from $3,750.00 to $2,825.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $3,800.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Amazon.com from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,780.28.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,302.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $2,025.20 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,762.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,060.08.

Shares of Amazon.com are going to split on the morning of Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.73 by ($4.49). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 24.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $110,725,825,000 after purchasing an additional 543,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $56,755,855,000 after purchasing an additional 698,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,917,115,000 after purchasing an additional 195,716 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 295,683.2% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,213,777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,996,815,000 after purchasing an additional 639,231 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

