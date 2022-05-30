Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,657 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $12.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $15.45.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Lumen Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.54%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LUMN. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

