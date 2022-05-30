Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Stake Cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,187 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,698 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.24% of Manhattan Associates worth $23,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $452,206,000 after acquiring an additional 822,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,543,000 after purchasing an additional 44,847 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 656,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,985,000 after purchasing an additional 138,276 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 476,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MANH opened at $122.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.26 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.25. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.58 and a 12-month high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $178.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.81 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 17.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.33.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

